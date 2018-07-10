Dan Kweku Yeboah Appointed As Spokesperson For FIFA/CAF Liaison Team

Ace sports broadcaster and head of sports of Peace FM, Dan Kweku Yeboah has been appointed as the spokesperson for FIFA/CAF liaison team.

The award-winning sports journalist will work hand-in-hand with business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah and technical director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng who make up the two-man liaison team.

Government after a meeting with FIFA last week appointed the two men to liaise between FIFA and CAF as heads of Ghana Football.

The two men replaced an initial five-member committee set up by the government.

Dan Kweku Yeboah, who was appointed as spokesperson for the five-member committee has been tasked again to be the voice of the two-member team thus Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng.

He will hence be working as the mouthpiece for the two notable men who temporarily lead Ghana football.

Both Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng met with the Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA] and stakeholders on Monday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra to discuss and see how things will be resolved to enable football activities to kick start.