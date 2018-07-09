University Of Ghana Makes Ghana Proud In FASU Games

The Sports Directorate of the country’s premier University, University of Ghana, Legon has held the flag of Ghana aloft in this year’s Federation of African University Sports (FASU) Games in Ethiopia (Mekelle University).

Team Legon succeeded in clinching five gold medals in the men’s badminton (Singles), badminton team event, tennis men’s singles, tennis mixed doubles and basketball men after close to a week hotly-contested sports festival.

They grabbed a silver in the badminton doubles event, and a bronze in the women’s tennis singles.

With a contingent of 14 athletes, Team Legon finished fifth behind countries Ndejje University (Uganda), University of Johannesburg, addis Ababa University who participated with larger contingent (30).

In all, Ghana placed fifth, but per universities, Team Legon placed third.

Director of the University of Ghana Sports Directorate, Dr Bella Bello Bitugu attributed the team’s successes to a collective effort from policies, management, administration as well as re stocking of students.

He said on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport yesterday that “I feel so so elated taking into account there seven gold at stake and we won five, that is a great and remarkable achievement.”

Regina Afari Boateng commended the athletes and the technical highly for the feat and also attributed the student-athlete policy as one of the reasons for the feat. We bring sports men and women on concessional basis

To badminton coach, Henry Nii Sackey hard work and determination did the trick.

The 47 Universities from 16 countries games (ninth edition) received massive support from Dr Daniel McKorley (McDan), patron of the University of Ghana Sports Directorate.