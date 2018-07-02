Asamoah Gyan Working Hard To Revive Career At Kayserispor

Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan has insisted that he is working hard to get his career back on track.

The country's all-time leading goal scorer failed to live up to expectation due to injuries.

At the end of last season, Gyan finds the back of the net 12 times.

Despite the uncertainty around his future, the 32-year-old says he will need a big season to revive to his career.

“This season will be one of the important seasons [in my career],” he said.

“I didn’t have a good season last term so it is important for me to be ready for this coming season.

“I have to be physically ready and all so this will be an important season.”