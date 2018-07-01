OFFICIAL: David Atanga Completes Greuther Fürth Move

Former Ghana youth star, David Atanga has officially completed his move to German Bundesliga II side SpVgg Greuther Fürth from Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Atanga has found it difficult to get playing time since Salzburg, however, the club decided to lease out the 21-year-old in order for the player to enjoy enough playing time.

He has previously played on loan at FC Heidenheim also in Germany.

The offensive winger joined Red Bull Salzburg from fellow Austrian Club FC Liefering after his good display at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand where he helped Ghana to the quarterfinals.

Atanga scored five times for SV Mattersburg in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.