Donkomi: I’m Ready For A New Challenge- Alfred Duncan

Ghana international Alfred Duncan has sparked fresh talk about his possible departure from Serie A side Sassuolo after admitting he wants to leave.

The tough-tackling midfielder has spent 3 eye-catching seasons at the Modena-based club since joining from Sampdoria in 2015.

Duncan, who represented Ghana at youth level at 2013 U-20 FIFA World Cup, has been attracting interest from some top clubs in Italy this summer, with Lazio and AC Milan at the top of the list.

In an exclusive interview with Citi TV on Wednesday, the former Inter Milan man opened up about his desire for a new challenge away from Sassuolo.

”I've spent three good years at Sassuolo and it's been great, but I feel I'm ready for a change.

“I've spoken to the club and they understand my decision, so it's up to them now and the right offer from the interested clubs,” he said.

AS Roma have also popped up as a possible destination for the 25-year-old after the departure of Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan.

Duncan made 23 appearances for Sassuolo last season.