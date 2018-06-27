Ghanaian Forward Francis Amuzu Promoted To Anderlecht First Team

Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu has been promoted to the Anderlecht first team.

The 20-year-old was initially handed a role in the senior team last season but was restricted by injuries.

The Ghanaian is expected to be an integral member of the senior team this season after being included in the side's pre-season tour of the Netherlands.

He scored once in seven appearances last term.

