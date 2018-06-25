2018 World Cup: Colombia's Triple Hammer Blow Dumps Poland Out Of World Cup

Radamel Falcao scored his first World Cup goal as Colombia got their tournament in Russia up and running with an impressive victory that ended a lacklustre Poland side's hopes of reaching the last 16.

Yerry Mina nodded in James Rodriguez's cross shortly before half-time to put the South Americans ahead.

Falcao then broke through in the second half before driving a low finish into the far corner and Juan Cuadrado capped off a fine team performance with an accomplished finish after racing on to James' sublime ball behind the Poland defence.

It was a much-improved performance by Colombia following the disappointing 2-1 defeat by Japan in their Group H opener and will give their fans hope they can at least match their run to the quarter-finals in 2014.

In contrast, this was another disappointing display by Poland, who lost to Senegal in their group opener.

Robert Lewandowski, making his World Cup debut in Russia, struggled with a lack of service throughout, the Bayern Munich striker going closest in the final few minutes when a long-range effort was tipped over by David Ospina.

Poland cannot now catch either Japan or Senegal, who have four points from two games. Colombia have three points and play Senegal on Thursday knowing victory could secure top spot.