Basiru Hopeful Of A Top 4 Finish For Dreams FC

Former Dreams FC captain, Abdul Basiru has spoken of his desire to see Dreams FC finish in the top 4 of the Ghana Premier League season by the time it comes to a close.

The current Prishtina FC left-back noted that he expects the team to hit the top four by the conclusion of the 2017/18 league season.

“My expectations [and I am praying for them also] is for the come into the top four of the league.”

The league season is currently in its mid-season break after the conclusion of the first round three weeks ago with Dreams FC lying fourth on the league table and Basiru noted that he is happy with this development.

“I see that the first round has ended and they [Dreams FC] are currently fourth on the league log. It’s not that bad. It’s good for the club. I would say they have done a great job.”

“I hope and pray that they continue doing the great job they have started”, he added.

Basiru was captain of the side in the first Ghana Premier League campaign 2 seasons ago and now plies his trade in the Kosovan Super League with top-flight side, Prishtina FC.