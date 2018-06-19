Ahmed Said To Join Croatian Giants Hadjuk Split For Pre-Season On Tuesday

Ghanaian striker Ahmed Said will join HNK Hajduk Split for pre-season on Tuesday.

The attacker will rejoin the Croatian giants after being handed two days reprieve.

Hajduk Split started pre-season on Monday without their talisman.

But he is expected to join his teammates to prepare for the upcoming season.

Said scored eight goals in 28 appearances for the side last season.

