Asamoah Gyan Rubbishes Ronaldo's Goalscoring Record

It has emerged that Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan was the first player to score in nine successive major tournaments.

The Portuguese and Real Madrid star scored a hat-trick against Spain in their group opening match in the ongoing World Cup fiesta in Russia equalled Gyan's record.

Moments after Ronaldo netted his third in his country's opening game against Spain, social media reacted with statistics which included the fact that Ronaldo was the first to score in nine straight major tournaments.

But checks have proved those numbers are far from the truth because Ghana's captain Asamoah Gyan was the first to reach that feat.

Reacting to the social media frenzy, Asamoah Gyan tweeted on micro-blogging site Twitter saying;

"People disregard my achievements in the World Cup history but I want the whole world to know that I have not been given the fair shake but records will remain forever"

Below is Gyan's goals in major tournaments

1. Goal versus Czech at 2006 World Cup

2. Opening goal at Afcon2008 against Guinea

3. Three goals at Afcon2010 including Semi Final winner against Nigeria

4. Three goals at 2010 #worldcup

5. Free-kick goal versus Mali at Afcon 2012

6. Goal versus Niger at 2013 Afcon

7. Goals versus Germany and Portugal at 2014 #WorldCup

8. Goal versus Algeria at 2015 Afcon

9. Goal versus Mali at 2017 Afcon