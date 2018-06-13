Caleb Ekuban's future at Leeds United has been thrown wide open following his struggles since joining. The 23-year-old joined the Whites in the summer l...
Caleb Ekuban's Future At Leeds United In Serious Doubt After Poor Debut Season
Caleb Ekuban's future at Leeds United has been thrown wide open following his struggles since joining.
The 23-year-old joined the Whites in the summer last year but recurrent injuries affected his first season at Elland Road.
The Ghanaian joined the English side from Chievo Verona with a high profile personality but things did not go according to plan.
He signed a four-year deal with the Championship side but reports are suggesting he may be allowed to leave.
The Whites are reportedly in the market interested in signing two new strikers - which practically push the African out of the club.
He scored just once and featured 20 times - with several of them being second-half appearances.
