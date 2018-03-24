Germany And Spain Keep Unbeaten Runs going with draw

Germany and Spain played out an entertaining friendly draw in a meeting of the past two world champions.

Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, led within six minutes as Rodrigo smashed home from Andres Iniesta's pass.

But reigning world champions Germany levelled from Thomas Muller's 25-yard curling effort in a lively first half.

The second half in Dusseldorf was not as enthralling, with frequent changes killing any momentum, although Mats Hummels hit the bar for Germany.

His header from Toni Kroos' free-kick clipped the top of the frame.

Both sides remain unbeaten since Euro 2016, with Germany one game away from equalling their record of 23 matches, while Spain has not lost in 17.

Spain keeper David de Gea did well to tip a Julian Draxler curler around the post, while Germany counterpart Marc-Andre ter Stegen expertly denied Isco with a point-blank save.

Ten changes were made in total, with Villarreal midfielder Rodri making his Spain debut.

Germany faces Brazil on Tuesday, with Spain meeting Argentina.

Elsewhere, France threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Colombia at the Stade de France.

Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar appeared to have put Les Bleus in control, but Luis Muriel and Radamel Falcao pulled Colombia level before Juan Fernando Quintero's late penalty winner.

Selected other international games:

Netherlands 0-1 England

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica

Turkey 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Argentina 2-0 Italy

Portugal 2-1 Egypt

Russia 0-3 Brazil