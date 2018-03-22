Lebanese Community Lifts AMA Corporate Gala Trophy

The Lebanese Community in Ghana emerged winners of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Corporate Soccer Gala Competition, played at the Asamoah Djan Park in Accra.

They defeated Duraplast FC 3-2 in the finals of the tournament to lift the trophy at stake.

Abdallah Smith, Hamig Andzian and Francis Frimpong scored for the Lebanese Community, while Issaka Seidu and Mohammed Otabil scored for Duraplast FC respectively.

The competition, saw companies and institutions like the British High Commission, the defending champions; AMA, Paradise FC, owned by Asamoah Djan and the Netherland Embassy participating.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Chief Executive of AMA, in an interview with the GNA Sports, said the competition served as a platform to lobby organisations and institutions to invest in sports.

He expressed gratitude to the participating companies for their commitment towards the development of football.

Mr Sowah called for unity and cooperation among stakeholders to promote sports.

Mr Alfred Adjei, the Chairman of the Select Committee on Sports of the AMA told the GNA Sports that, due to the growing interest in the competition, the AMA would increase the teams to attract more support.

Mr Abdallah Smith, the captain of the Lebanese Community team said: 'I was sure my team would emerge victorious in the tournament after the elimination of the British High Commission, the strongest contender in the competition and the defending champions.'

Mr Mohammed Dizzy was adjudged the top scorer of the tournament with four goals to his credit.

The AMA Chief Executive later presented special awards and certificates to the participating teams.