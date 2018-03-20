Ghana Is On The Move – Ghana High Commissioner To Australia Nii Adjei Motivates Athletes In Brisbane

H. E. Edwin Nii Adjei, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Australia has visited Team Ghana in their hotel in Brisbane at Queensland, Australia to make them feel at home in the host city of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and perform well.

He welcomed the team and said the Commission was expecting the team to also behave as ambassadors and showcase what the Ghanaian can do both on and off the sporting arena.

He expressed gladness for Team Ghana’s safe arrival and thanked Ghanaian residents in Australia who has contributed in the preparations to make their stay in Gold Coast comfortable and pleasant.

He noted that it is important for Ghana to be part of the Commonwealth as part of its foreign policy.

He hinted that Ghana is part of various Commonwealth committees, and they have been meeting at various levels.

He urged them to use the Games as a platform to showcase Ghana’s positive image and project Ghana in a positive light.

“You are ambassadors and you must show that Ghana is on the move and still a country to reckon with,” he said.

He said Game is about participation and they should win fairly.

He encouraged them to showcase the kente cloth which identifies the uniqueness of Ghanaians during the Games and die for the nation like former top athletes like Mike Ahey, S. S. Allotey, Hannah Afriyie and others by winning medals.

He added that the Games can be a launch pad for greatness like Azumah Nelson and others

He promised to hold a reception for the athletes on April 3 before the Games begin in Gold Coast.

Ghana is being represented by 72 sportsmen and women in 12 disciplines.