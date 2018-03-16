Commey's Team Asks For Purse Bid For Easter Rematch

Richard Commey’s team has requested an immediate purse bid, telling the IBF that they are unwilling to enter negotiations for an ordered rematch with lightweight titleholder Robert Easter Jr.

The purse bid is now set for March 26 at the IBF headquarters in New Jersey.

Commey (26-2, 23 KO) won an eliminator this past Saturday night, knocking out previously unbeaten prospect Alejandro Luna in the sixth round . He lost to Easter (21-0, 14 KO) by split decision in September 2016, when the IBF belt was vacant and up for grabs in 2016.

A rematch between Easter, who has not particularly impressed in recent outings, and the tough Commey is certainly an intriguing fight. It was solid action-wise the first time around, and while the decision wasn’t unjust, you could certainly argue about it — the split decision tallies were legitimate and earned on both sides.

If this comes together and they hook it up again, do you like Easter to repeat or some revenge for Commey?