Manchester City Facing Transfer Ban Over 'Illegal' Signing Of Dominic Oduro From Ghana

English giants Manchester City are facing a transfer ban if it is established they broke transfer rules in signing Ghana striker Dominic Oduro.

Oduro, who now plays for MLS side Montreal Impact, is reported to have told Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten he played for the English top flight side before turning 18.

City are believed to have brought Oduro from Africa to play for their youth team despite not being contractually obliged to do so.

The Telegraph is reporting that an investigation has been conducted by FIFA since September 2017 into the accusations made against the Premier League leaders.

They will learn their fate over that separate investigations when the Court of Arbitration for Sport passing judgment on this trial, but the new evidence coming to light will be the third time that City have been put under the spotlight in the past 18 months.

