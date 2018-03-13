Eleven Wonders General Manager Takyi Arhin Urges GFA To Call The Bluff Of Olympics And Start Premier League

The General Manager of newly promoted Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders, Takyi Arhin, has urged the Ghana Football Association to call the bluff of Accra Great Olympics and go ahead with their schedule for the kickoff of the league.

To him and many others, the Wonder Club are only wasting the priceless time if clubs and the FA with their prolonged court case, and has urged the FA to go ahead with the league.

"For me, the GFA must call the bluff of Olympics and go ahead with the league no matter what it will cost us," Takyi Arhin said.

The outspoken Arhin, famously known as Thunder reiterated how lackadaisical Olympics handled their season for them to hold the league from kicking off due to a petition they sent to the FA.

"I think the FA has not handled this matter well. They have allowed Olympics to portray innocence when they are not.

"Imagine how they played ghetto league - with two coaches fighting with each other with two different teams. They end up being relegated and they turn around to disturb other clubs," he added.

Arhin further revealed that Olympics are intentionally causing disability in the league as has been their stock in trade, adding they paid people to moot for a 20-club league when they were relegated some years back.

"Olympics have always been like that. I remember when they were relegated some seasons back, they paid people to moot for a 20-club league so that they could still play in the league.

Despite being a hard critic of the Ghana FA, Arhin believes that Great Olympics must be booted out of Ghana football to set a precedence.

"They have been overly pampered. I think a strong decision must be taken in them to face the stiffest punishment to serve as a deterrent to others," he added.

The GFA and Olympics will clash again in court on Thursday after which a date can be fixed for the start of the season.

However, a section of the General Regulations of the FA is believed to have stipulated expulsion as the punishment for any club that games the federation to court - a punishment likely to be suffered by Great Olympics.

