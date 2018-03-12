2018 CAF CL: J.E Sarpong Insists Aduana Stars Cannot Edge Out ES Setif In Algeria

Asante Kotoko former trainer, J.E Sarpong says there is no way Aduana Stars have will qualify ahead Algerian side ES Setif.

The Algeria side will welcome the Fire Boys in the second league in the qualifying round of the CAF Champions League.

The 2016/17 Premier League champions will go into the return encounter with a slight advantage after defeating the Algerian side 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in the first league last week.

And the vociferous Ghanaian coach says Yusif Abubakar men's failure to win convincingly at their home grounds in the first leg will haunt them in Algeria.

"It's over for Aduana Stars in the Caf Champions League. We have to be honest and tell them the truth," Sarpong told Goal.

"For a club to progress to the group stage of the competition, they must win the first leg with a huge margin but what did we see in Dormaa Ahenkro?

"It took them a second-half penalty before they could even defeat Setif and per their records, they have not scored an away goal in the competition.

"There's no way Setif will allow Aduana to eliminate them in their backyard especially when they have the chance to use all available means to qualify," he added.