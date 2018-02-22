Kwesi Nyantakyi Congratulates Aduana Stars; Laments Kotoko Exit

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has commended Aduana Stars after progressing to the next phase of the CAF Champions League competition but expressed his disappointment with Asante Kotoko's elimination from Africa.

Aduana Stars advanced to the last phase of the qualifying round in the CAF Champions League after beating Libyan side Al Tahaddy 2-1 on aggregate on Wednesday, where they will meet Algerian side ES Setif in the next round.

Meanwhile, Ghana's second representative in Africa, Asante Kotoko were however knocked out from CAF's second-tier club competition following their 7-6 on penalties by Congolese side CARA Club.

Kotoko have failed to progress past the first round of any continental championship in the last four attempts.

The nation's football governing body head congratulated the Fire Boys on their achievement though he bemoaned the Porcupine Warriors elimination.

"We were misled into thinking Kotoko won, so everybody at congress started jubilating," he choked on Kotoko's exit.

"Aduana has done well, let's congratulate them, it's unfortunate Kotoko is out but better luck to them next time," he added.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com