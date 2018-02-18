Ghanaian Winger Ernest Ohemeng Nets First Goal For FC Arouca In Win Over Braga B

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Ohemeng scored his debut goal for FC Arouca, who posted a convincing away victory against Braga B in the Portuguese second-tier.

The 22-year-old, who joined Arouca from Moreirense last month, opened his scoring account with a brilliant finish as his side recorded a 3-1 win.

That was after Roberto Rodrigo had given Arouca a comfortable two-goal lead. Luther Singh grabbed the consolation for Braga B.

Ohemeng was replaced by Andre Santos in the 80th minute. He is made a total of six appearances Arouca.

