Liverpool Thrash FC Porto As Majeed Waris Makes Debut In Champions League

Ghanaian international, Abdul Majeed Waris made his Champions League debut on Tuesday night for Porto who suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at home.

The energetic goal poacher was introduced in the 62nd minute but couldn't stop Jurgen Klopp's side from winning the first league encounter.

Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah combined to produce all five goals for Liverpool. Mane hit a hattrick while Salah scored a double. Liverpool will expect to complete the job when they host Porto in the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday, 6 March.

The Ghana international joined Porto from Lorient in January. He has made four appearances so far but is yet to find the net.