EXCLUSIVE: Danish Second-Tier Side HB Köge Reject Ghanaian Trialists Lawson Sabah And Prosper Kasim

Danish second-tier side HB Köge have refused to sign Ghanaian duo Lawson Sabah and Prosper Kasim.

The two former Inter Allies failed to impress the technical team after trials.

"We like them and they are good players, but everything is about timing. Right now, we do not see them as a starting player with us," HB Köge sports director Per Rud said.

"For now we have said no to them."

They have since returned to their parent club ide IFK GÃ¶teborg of Sweden, who own their registration and economic rights.

Last season, defensive midfielder Lawson and winger Kasim were loaned to the Swedish Superettan sides Varberg and Norrby respectively.

