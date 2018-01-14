Dogboe Presents Title To Key Partner Silver Star Auto

The WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe, and his team from Rising Star Promotions were at the premises of Silver Star Auto Ltd (SSAL) on the Graphic Road, on Thursday, January 11, 2018, to present the title he won against his Mexican opponent on Saturday, January 6, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Dogboe (18-0, 12 KOs) made Ghanaians proud by stopping Mexico’s Cesar Juarez (20-6, 15KOs) in round five to win the interim WBO World Super Bantamweight belt.

Accompanied by his father and trainer Paul Dogboe, his manager Marwan Zakem and his uncle, the team showed up at the office of the leading automobile dealer to present the title in appreciation of the support received for the fight.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Isaac Dogbe revealed that SSAL has been a great partner with Team Dogbe and Rising Star Promotions for raising the awareness and profile, the reason the team made the presentation to the SSAL.

He observed that as a rising star in the ring it is always good to be associated with a great brand like Silver Star Auto and the Mercedes-Benz brands as it provides the opportunity for growth and a positive image needed for promotion.

“Promoting boxing is just like promoting a vehicle brand so as Team Dogbe and Silver Star Auto join forces we should expect nothing but history in the making on the Ghanaian boxing scene,” he said.

The team was received by top Executives of the company including the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nouhad Kalmoni; the General Manager, Passenger Vehicles, Mr Francis Amegayibor; Sales Manager for Mercedes-Benz, Passenger Vehicles, Mr Rabie Agha and Sales Manager for Suzuki, Mr Kwaku Sintim Boamah.

On his part, Mr Nouhad Kalmoni described the visit as a humble gesture.

“Right from the first day the team contacted the company, they did not ask for fancy things but a little support to promote the fight and coming back to show appreciation tells corporate Ghana this is a humble team that deserves support,” Mr Kalmoni said.

According to him, “Isaac Dogbe’s ambition is to go through several weight categories and we believe that with his international exposure, hard work ethics and commitment, he should be able to go far” and urged the boxer to keep on training well and living healthy.

Mr Kalmoni hoped what was being witnessed will be the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship between the company and Team Dogbe / Rising Star Promotions as the company gears towards supporting the boxing fraternity just as it has done over the past for other sporting activities in the country.

With the win, Isaac Dogboe is now in line to face full WBO World Super Bantamweight Champion, Jessie Magdaleno, who is currently injured.