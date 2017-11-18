modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Power, Whites And Gays -Mugabe In Quotes...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Defender Joseph Attamah Opens Scoring As Istanbul Basaksehir Clobber Galatasaray

Ghanasoccernet.com
Defender Joseph Attamah Opens Scoring As Istanbul Basaksehir Clobber Galatasaray

Ghana international Joseph Attamah scored his second league goal of the season as Istanbul Basaksehir's 5-1 win over Galatarasay in the Turkish top-flight on Saturday.

Attamah, who was an unused substitute for Ghana during the international break, opened the scoring with a 25th minute.

He was making his 11th league appearance for the second-placed team in Turkey's Super Lig.

Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor scored a hat-trick including a 76th-minute penalty.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

body-container-line