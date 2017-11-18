Ghana international Joseph Attamah scored his second league goal of the season as Istanbul Basaksehir's 5-1 win over Galatarasay in the Turkish top-fligh...
Defender Joseph Attamah Opens Scoring As Istanbul Basaksehir Clobber Galatasaray
Ghana international Joseph Attamah scored his second league goal of the season as Istanbul Basaksehir's 5-1 win over Galatarasay in the Turkish top-flight on Saturday.
Attamah, who was an unused substitute for Ghana during the international break, opened the scoring with a 25th minute.
He was making his 11th league appearance for the second-placed team in Turkey's Super Lig.
Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor scored a hat-trick including a 76th-minute penalty.
