Defender Joseph Attamah Opens Scoring As Istanbul Basaksehir Clobber Galatasaray

Ghana international Joseph Attamah scored his second league goal of the season as Istanbul Basaksehir's 5-1 win over Galatarasay in the Turkish top-flight on Saturday.

Attamah, who was an unused substitute for Ghana during the international break, opened the scoring with a 25th minute.

He was making his 11th league appearance for the second-placed team in Turkey's Super Lig.

Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor scored a hat-trick including a 76th-minute penalty.

