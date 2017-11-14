'NO Ghanaian' Can Escape Blame For Country's Implosion In World Cup Qualifying - Abdul Razak

Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is a devastating blow for the sport in the country, and legend Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak says the West African nation must take a collective responsibility for the disastrous campaign.

The 1978 African Footballer of the Year says the country's failure to secure a fourth successive World Cup berth is a clear reflection of how an 'entire nation' has failed.

The obituaries are being written for the country's failure to reach Russia 2018 with the Ghana FA being the easy prey for critics.

The blame game for the country's abysmal qualifying campaign is refusing to wash away following the conclusion of the qualifying race to the European country on Sunday after the Black Stars managed a 1-1 draw against Egypt in Cape Coast.

The former sports minister, Nii Lantei Vanderpuye, who is perceived to have adopted an antagonistic approach towards the FA during his short reign, has come in for a lot of flak.

The Ghana FA has also been blamed for doing little to enhance the chances of the team while the media has been accused of waging a negative campaign against players of the national team.

But Ghana legend Abdul Razak insists the 'entire nation' must be held liable for the failed attempt.

'Ghana's inability to qualify to Russia 2018 World Cup shouldn't be considered as a fault of one person but a fault of everybody,' he told Accra-based Vision 1 FM

'The country's qualification uncertainties is not the end of the world for us as a nation because this isn't the first time Ghana has failed out from the roll-call books of the World Cup. It even happened during our time. '

'The right time will come, so individuals should drop their accusing fingers towards Coach Kwesi Appiah, the FA and the management committee''.

The country's failure to qualify for the global showpiece will inevitably provoke a critical post-mortem of what went wrong and how to ensure the team's future success.

