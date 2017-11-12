Norway-Based Edwin Gyasi Scores First Ghana Goal On Full Debut

Edwin Gyasi scored his first international goal on his full Ghana debut on Sunday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Aalesund player was making his second appearance for the Black Stars after debuting in the 5-1 win at Brazzaville.

Gyasi shot from outside the area and it deflected off Ali Gabr into goalkeeper Ekramy's net.

The 26-year-old continued to raid the left flank of Egypt and caused them a lot of troubles.

