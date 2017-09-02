modernghana logo

Black Queens striker Portia Boakye joins Hungarian side Ferencvarosi TC

- ghanasoccernet.com
56 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Queens star Portia Boakye has joined Hungarian side Ferencvarosi TC on a one-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The influential Ghana international had stints with European sides Ostersunds DFF in Sweden and Trabzon Idmanocagi in Turkey before leaving for Hungary.

The former Fabulous Ladies forward had a flourishing campaign for the Black Queens during the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Cameroon last year.

The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best left footed female footballers in Africa.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

