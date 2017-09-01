modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

CBC Orders Purse Bid For Lightweight Championship: Dodd Vrs Commey

Sammy Heywood Okine
30 minutes ago | Boxing

The Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) has ordered a purse bid for the fight between CBC lightweight champion Sean Dodd (14-2-1, 3 KO’s) from U.K. and Ghana’s world rated Richard Commey (25-2, 22 KO’s).

The governing body has ordered a purse bid between Cunningham and Williams that will take place on September 13th.

According to the Commonwealth Championships the two parties will have up to September 11th to reach an agreement and failure to do so a purse bid will be summoned on September 13th.

In 2014, Commey won the CBC lightweight title after claiming a unanimous decision against Gary Buckland but vacated the strap in 2016.

Dodd won the then vacant belt last April courtesy a unanimous decision win over Lee Appleyard.

Commey has been searching for an opportunity to be on top again after losing two crucial fights. However he came back to win the WBC Silver belt and now more hungrier for bigger titles.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Boxing

TOP STORIES

I disagree with ruling, but ready for re-run – Uhuru

3 hours ago

Government Suspends Some Workers’ Salaries

5 hours ago

quot-img-1One step in the right direction is more than thousand steps in the wrong direction.

By: Isaac Tete Mante quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line