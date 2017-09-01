TOP STORIES
One step in the right direction is more than thousand steps in the wrong direction.By: Isaac Tete Mante
CBC Orders Purse Bid For Lightweight Championship: Dodd Vrs Commey
The Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) has ordered a purse bid for the fight between CBC lightweight champion Sean Dodd (14-2-1, 3 KO’s) from U.K. and Ghana’s world rated Richard Commey (25-2, 22 KO’s).
The governing body has ordered a purse bid between Cunningham and Williams that will take place on September 13th.
According to the Commonwealth Championships the two parties will have up to September 11th to reach an agreement and failure to do so a purse bid will be summoned on September 13th.
In 2014, Commey won the CBC lightweight title after claiming a unanimous decision against Gary Buckland but vacated the strap in 2016.
Dodd won the then vacant belt last April courtesy a unanimous decision win over Lee Appleyard.
Commey has been searching for an opportunity to be on top again after losing two crucial fights. However he came back to win the WBC Silver belt and now more hungrier for bigger titles.
