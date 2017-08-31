modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Legia Warsaw fined for banner criticizing UEFA

GNA
43 minutes ago | Sports News

Berlin, Aug. 29, 2017 (GNA/dpa) - Legia Warsaw have been fined and ordered to close part of their stadium by UEFA on Tuesday for their fans displaying a large banner criticizing the European football governing body.

The Polish side must pay 50,000 euros (60,000 dollars) and close their north stand the next time they host a game in the Champions or Europa League for the banner display and due to fans setting off fireworks.

At the recent Europa League qualifier with Sheriff, Legia fans displayed a flag with a UEFA badge, a pig and the message "And the 35,000 fine goes to...". Sheriff progressed on away goals following a 1-1 draw.

Legia fans have history of making spectacular pre-match displays which result in UEFA punishments. They hosted Real Madrid in a Champions League match last season in a closed stadium following fan trouble.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

1 hour ago

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Love what you do, Do what you love

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line