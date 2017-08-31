TOP STORIES
Legia Warsaw fined for banner criticizing UEFA
Berlin, Aug. 29, 2017 (GNA/dpa) - Legia Warsaw have been fined and ordered to close part of their stadium by UEFA on Tuesday for their fans displaying a large banner criticizing the European football governing body.
The Polish side must pay 50,000 euros (60,000 dollars) and close their north stand the next time they host a game in the Champions or Europa League for the banner display and due to fans setting off fireworks.
At the recent Europa League qualifier with Sheriff, Legia fans displayed a flag with a UEFA badge, a pig and the message "And the 35,000 fine goes to...". Sheriff progressed on away goals following a 1-1 draw.
Legia fans have history of making spectacular pre-match displays which result in UEFA punishments. They hosted Real Madrid in a Champions League match last season in a closed stadium following fan trouble.
GNA
