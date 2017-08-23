modernghana logo

Birmingham City target Afriyie Acquah surprisingly excluded from Ghana World Cup squad

- ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Birmingham City transfer target Afriyie Acquah is conspicuously missing from Ghana's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo next month.

The Torino FC midfielder is one of the few consistent players abroad after featured in two competitive matches.

He was the club's best performer on the opening day of the Serie A as he lasted the entire duration in the 1-1 draw with Bologna.

But head coach Kwesi Appiah failed to include him.
Ghana will play Congo on 1 September in Kumasi and 5 September in Brazzaville.

English manager Harry Redknapp wants the services of the former TSG Hoffenheim midfielder at the Championship side before the summer transfer window closes.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

