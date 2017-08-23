TOP STORIES
US-based striker Kwadwo Poku invited for Ghana World Cup qualifiers against Congo
Miami FC striker Kwadwo Poku has earned a Ghana call-up for the double header against Congo next month as the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume on the continent.
Poku played and excelled in the friendly against USA last month- that was his second international cap.
The 25-year-old has been handed another call-up after impressing the technical handlers in the 2-1 loss against the USA despite making a cameo appearance.
Poku hit five goals for Miami FC to help the club win the NASL Spring season.
