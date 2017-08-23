modernghana logo

US-based striker Kwadwo Poku invited for Ghana World Cup qualifiers against Congo

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Miami FC striker Kwadwo Poku has earned a Ghana call-up for the double header against Congo next month as the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume on the continent.

Poku played and excelled in the friendly against USA last month- that was his second international cap.

The 25-year-old has been handed another call-up after impressing the technical handlers in the 2-1 loss against the USA despite making a cameo appearance.

Poku hit five goals for Miami FC to help the club win the NASL Spring season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

