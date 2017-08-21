TOP STORIES
Favouritism, Poor State Of League, Cause Of Stars' B Team Failure—Charles Taylor
Ex- Black Stars winger, Charles Taylor believes the poor state of the Ghanaian league is to blame for failure of the Black Stars team to qualify for competitions. This was after the Black stars B disappointed home fans in the final qualification berth to the 2018 CHAN tournament.
The Black Stars B failed to qualify for the 2018 CHAN competition fellowing a 3:4 aggregate scoreline against the Stallions of Burkina Faso in a game the side were touted as the favourite to win, following an impressive 2:2 draw in Burkina Faso.
The former hearts of oak winger, who attributed the team's failure to the poor state of the country's league stated: " Our league is not good that is why we can't qualify to any tournament" he held.
Adding that ; "How can we play Waja and Cobbina in the middle of the the game and call for a win whiles we needed a holding midfielder to stop their players in the middle".
Taylor , was a member of the first local players to represent the nation at the CHAN competition held in 2009 by Ivory Coast where his team lost to Mputu's DR Congo by 2 goals to nail under the guidance of Coach Milovan.
Speaking on kumasi base Metro Fm, Taylor hinted that favouritism on the path of the coach and the non-commitment of the players also account for the lose and called on coaches to eschew favouritism by calling committed players for our national teams .
Since the inception of the CHAN competition, Ghana has participated thrice, making it to the finals on two occasions where they lost to DR Congo and Lybia respectively.
