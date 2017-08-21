TOP STORIES
Samuel Owusu signs three-year deal with Serbian top-flight side FK Cukaricki
Youngster Samuel Kwame Owusu has returned to Serbia and signed for top-flight side FK Cukaricki.
The 21-year-old penned a three-year contract until June 2020.
Last season, he played for Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi
Owusu has previously played for Serbian side FK Radnik Surdulica.
