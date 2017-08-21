modernghana logo

Samuel Owusu signs three-year deal with Serbian top-flight side FK Cukaricki

- ghanasoccernet.com
56 minutes ago | Sports News

Youngster Samuel Kwame Owusu has returned to Serbia and signed for top-flight side FK Cukaricki.

The 21-year-old penned a three-year contract until June 2020.

Last season, he played for Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi

Owusu has previously played for Serbian side FK Radnik Surdulica.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

