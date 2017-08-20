modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Holders DR Congo knocked out of CHAN by Congo Brazzaville

BBC
47 minutes ago | Sports News

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) holders, the Democratic Republic of Congo, failed to qualify for the 2018 finals in Kenya following a shock elimination by Congo Brazzaville.

DR Congo could only draw 1-1 with their rivals in Kinshasa, having drawn the first leg of their qualifier 0-0.

It put Congo Brazzaville through on the away-goals ruling.

Also on Saturday, Zambia knocked out South Africa with a 2-0 win in Ndola to progress 4-2 on aggregate.

In other results on Saturday,  Uganda  progressed 3-2 overall despite a 2-0 defeat in  Rwanda,  and  Nigeria  overturned a 1-0 first leg deficit against  Benin  to qualify 2-1 overall thanks to a 2-0 win at home in their second leg.

On Friday, Morocco and Libya knocked out Egypt and Algeria respectively as they booked their places at Kenya 2018.

Morocco  beat  Egypt  3-1 in Rabat on Friday to win the tie 4-2 overall.

Libya  held  Algeria  to a 1-1 draw in Sfax to go through to the finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

In Sunday’s qualifiers,  Namibia  host  Comoros  looking to come back from a shock 2-1 defeat away from home.

Also, twice runners-up  Ghana  will aim to reach the finals for the fourth time in five attempts by overcoming  Burkina Faso  in Kumasi.

Ghana led twice in the first leg only for Iliase Sawadogo to snatch a 2-2 draw five minutes from time.

Despite CHAN matches only featuring locally-based footballers the games have full international status and count toward the monthly Fifa rankings.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

GCB To Clear UT, Capital Debts

14 hours ago

Daring Ghanaian Gay Activist Unfazed By Hateful Backlash

14 hours ago

quot-img-1A heart of stone is a sculpture?

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line