modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Commey moves up in WBC rankings

GNA
1 minute ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - Ghana's world title hopeful, Richard Commey has moved a step up in the latest World Boxing Council (WBC) ranking.

Commey, who holds the WBC International Silver Lightweight title, has now moved from fourth to the third position of the ranking released for August.

The Ghanaian is gradually inching closer to the world title after missing out on the title last year against Robert Easter Jr, last year.

Commey, is currently in United States of America (USA), after signing onto the DiBella Entertainment and preparing for a possible world title.

Another Ghanaian boxer, Duke Micah has moved from the 23rd position on the WBC ranking to 13, in the Batamweight division.

Micah, who also holds the WBC International Batamweight title and signed onto to Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Sports is expected to fly to the USA to prepare for his next fight.

Lawrence Carl Lokko, coach of the two boxers expressed delight at the new rankings and is looking forward to taking up the challenge that comes with the new rankings.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

GSE Halts Trading On UT Bank’s shares

2 hours ago

Mahama gov’t didn’t lose $3bn to dumsor – John Jinapor

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Not only gun,with pen we can also battle to our success

By: Kwetu Paintsil quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37864.3830
Euro5.16085.1643
Pound Sterling5.68565.6931
Swiss Franc4.51424.5165
Canadian Dollar3.45133.4531
S/African Rand0.32880.3291
Australian Dollar3.44383.4511
body-container-line