TOP STORIES
Not only gun,with pen we can also battle to our successBy: Kwetu Paintsil
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Commey moves up in WBC rankings
Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - Ghana's world title hopeful, Richard Commey has moved a step up in the latest World Boxing Council (WBC) ranking.
Commey, who holds the WBC International Silver Lightweight title, has now moved from fourth to the third position of the ranking released for August.
The Ghanaian is gradually inching closer to the world title after missing out on the title last year against Robert Easter Jr, last year.
Commey, is currently in United States of America (USA), after signing onto the DiBella Entertainment and preparing for a possible world title.
Another Ghanaian boxer, Duke Micah has moved from the 23rd position on the WBC ranking to 13, in the Batamweight division.
Micah, who also holds the WBC International Batamweight title and signed onto to Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Sports is expected to fly to the USA to prepare for his next fight.
Lawrence Carl Lokko, coach of the two boxers expressed delight at the new rankings and is looking forward to taking up the challenge that comes with the new rankings.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News