2023 AFCON: I was disappointed with our early elimination - Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Former Ghana coach Chris Hughton has acknowledged that the nation fell short of expectations in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars, eager to break their 42-year trophy drought, faced an early exit in the group stage, securing only two points and finishing third in Group B.

This disappointing outcome marked Ghana's second consecutive group stage elimination, prompting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council to relieve Hughton of his duties.

Hughton, who had signed a 21-month deal, expressed regret over the team's performance, recognizing Ghana's stature in football and admitting they should have progressed further.

"I know that we should have at least qualified from our group. I know Ghana is a big football country and I was disappointed we did not qualify," Ghanaian-based journalist in the UK, Rahman Osman told Accra-based Happy FM after meeting Chris Hughton at the Football Writers' Association awards in London.

With a record of four wins, five draws, and four defeats in 13 games under Hughton's tenure, the decision to part ways was made.

Otto Addo has been appointed as the new head coach, signing a 34-month contract with the possibility of an extension for another 21 months.

The Black Stars meanwhile return to action in June when they take on Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.