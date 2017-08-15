modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

British Boxers Arrive In Ghana For Azumah Nelson Fight Night VI

Sammy Heywood Okine
42 minutes ago | Boxing

The four United Kingdom boxers billed to fight against Ghanaian boxers this Saturday on the Azumah Nelson Fight Night VI at the Bukom Boxing Arena have landed safely in Ghana.

The well prepared and focused boxers, John Hicks, Kieran Leinster, Anthony Ayinde, Oliver Duffy and their respective trainers arrived last night.

They were met on arrival at the Kotoka International by the promoters of the card Heta Hema-Mann (CEO of HeMann Promotions) and a rep from Azumah Nelson Boxing Yaw Sakyi.

Ghanaian super featherweight champ, Wahab Oluwaseum and Irish opponent, John Hicks will slug it out. while other UK boxers, Kieran Leinster face Emmanuel Anim of Ghana, London based southpaw, Anthony Ayinde will meet Ghana’s Raphael Kwabena King as well as the amateur fight between Oliver Duffy and Azumah Nelson Jnr.

B23

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Boxing

TOP STORIES

“Foolish Born Again Christians Should Start Thinking”—A Plus

2 hours ago

Ghanaian students starving in Hungary

5 hours ago

quot-img-1If you want to Walk Fast, then Walk Alone but if you want to Walk Far then Better Walk with Someone

By: akoAso HH GER quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37864.3830
Euro5.16085.1643
Pound Sterling5.68565.6931
Swiss Franc4.51424.5165
Canadian Dollar3.45133.4531
S/African Rand0.32880.3291
Australian Dollar3.44383.4511
body-container-line