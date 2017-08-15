TOP STORIES
British Boxers Arrive In Ghana For Azumah Nelson Fight Night VI
The four United Kingdom boxers billed to fight against Ghanaian boxers this Saturday on the Azumah Nelson Fight Night VI at the Bukom Boxing Arena have landed safely in Ghana.
The well prepared and focused boxers, John Hicks, Kieran Leinster, Anthony Ayinde, Oliver Duffy and their respective trainers arrived last night.
They were met on arrival at the Kotoka International by the promoters of the card Heta Hema-Mann (CEO of HeMann Promotions) and a rep from Azumah Nelson Boxing Yaw Sakyi.
Ghanaian super featherweight champ, Wahab Oluwaseum and Irish opponent, John Hicks will slug it out. while other UK boxers, Kieran Leinster face Emmanuel Anim of Ghana, London based southpaw, Anthony Ayinde will meet Ghana’s Raphael Kwabena King as well as the amateur fight between Oliver Duffy and Azumah Nelson Jnr.
