Man City edge past spirited newcomers Brighton

BBC Sport
1 hour ago | Sports News

Manchester City got their Premier League season off to a winning start as they overcame a stubborn Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The visitors thought they had taken a first-half lead through Gabriel Jesus, but his close-range effort was disallowed after the ball hit his hand as he tried to chest down Kevin de Bruyne’s aerial cross.

Brazilian Jesus had a second effort ruled out for offside and Sergio Aguero, under pressure from Brighton’s defence, blasted a shot wide as City dominated possession.

City were frustrated by an obdurate Brighton but got the breakthrough when error from Dale Stephens allowed David Silva to set up Aguero, who slid the ball past goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Brighton, appearing in their first top-flight match since 1983, acquitted themselves well but an own goal from Lewis Dunk was just reward for City’s sustained pressure as the Seagulls faded.

Sports News

