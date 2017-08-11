TOP STORIES
Erica Ackon Targets Pro Soccer
Erica Ackon is a young Ghanaian Footballer based in Kumasi, the garden city of Ghana where many parents encourage their children to do sports.
But the girl with big dreams and ambitions does not want to stay in Kumasi. She wants to go on an adventure with her talent as a footballer and play in Europe or Asia.
Born on 15th May, 2002, she started playing for Hasaacas Ladies before joining Inter Royal Ladies.
Now she plays for Kumasi Sports Academy and her best positions are the right flanks and offensive midfield.
Her idols are Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and Kante, though she loves to watch the skills of Messi and the speed of C Ronaldo.
Her best dish is rice and stew with BMW X5M as her dream car. She also loves music and Bissa K Dei is her favourite musician.
After completing Diabene SHS, she wants to become a professional footballer.
She has had invites to the junior national team of Ghana, but her focus is to play in a proper competitive league, so that the world will see her talent.
“Our league in Ghana is not competitive, and it is not easy to make it as a female player in Ghana or Africa, so I want to play in Europe, preferably, England, Sweden or Denmark. I know I am good, and I promise to make it if I get a good manager” she said.
