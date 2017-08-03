modernghana logo

UEFA Champions League: Patrick Twumasi in action as FC Astana lose but qualify to playoff stage

- ghanasoccernet.com
19 minutes ago | Sports News

Striker Patrick Twumasi and his FC Astana side advanced to the playoff stage of the UEFA Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Legia Warszawa.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration at the Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa and picked up a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Astana progressed 3-1 on aggregate as Twumasi was on target in the first leg win at home.

The Kazakh side will know their opponents for the next round when the draw is held on Friday in Nyon.

