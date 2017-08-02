modernghana logo

Parliament to invite ‘feuding’ Ghana FA chiefs Nyantakyi, Afriyie

- ghanasoccernet.com
51 minutes ago | Sports News

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports headed by Alex Agyekum is set to summon the Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi and his vice George Afriyie over a purported bad blood between them.

The alleged tension came to bare when Nyantakyi allegedly snubbed his second in command during the launch of the WAFU Nations Cup Tournament last week in Accra.

According to a ranking member of the Select Committee on Sports, Kwabena Mensah Woyome, there are  frantic efforts by the committee to let the two renowned football administrators smoke the peace pipe.

'We have not been happy with this problem and therefore the committee has agreed to invite the two individuals for an amicable settlement of their differences,' he told Uniiq Fm.

"The relationship between the two should be cordial so that it will impact positively on the running of football in the country."

Source: Starr FM

