Until there will be peace on this earth,unless man seeks for God's rights rather than human rights.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Black Stars B beat Olympics in trial match.
Accra, July 28, GNA - The Black Stars B extended their unbeaten run in trial games as they beat Great Olympics 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Coach Maxwell Konadau's charges proved their worth as they recorded their ninth unbeaten game.
Goals from Berekum Chelsea forward Steven Sarfo and Hearts of Oak Skipper Thomas Abbey was enough to sink the Dade boys.
Coach Konadu, who is preparing the team for the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament scheduled for September in Ghana, presented two different sides in both halves of the 90 minutes.
The Stars would lock horns with Burkina Faso in a two leg Chan qualifier next month.
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
