Ghanaian youngster Hans Nunoo Sarpei set to complete loan move to Venlo in coming days

4 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian international Hans Nunoo Sarpei is inching closer to signing a season long loan deal with Dutch side Venlo after VfB Stuttgart left him out of their preseason camping.

Sarpei, 18, has already been training with the Dutch side for some weeks now but reports from the camp of his German owners appear to have affirmed the deal for the young player.

Sarpei, has been training with the Dutch Eredivisie side after helping VfB Stuttgart to gain promotion to the German Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old featured in the side's 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to PAOK Salonika last week.

The former Liberty Professionals attacking midfielder played a bit part role in Stuttgart promotion to the top flight league after battling to overcome a meniscus injury.

