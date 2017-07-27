TOP STORIES
LOVE IS NICE. LOVE IS UNFAIRBy: akoaso, HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Sam Mensah reaffirms Ostersunds readiness for Europa League challenge
Ostersunds defender Samuel Laryea Mensah has reaffirmed his side's readiness SC Fola Esch in the Europa League third round clash at the Jamkraft Arena on Thursday night.
Mensah, who has been instrumental in the team's great run in the competition so far, says they have prepared adequately for the encounter a they aim to take advantage over their Luxembourg counterparts.
'We are ready for the game as we have prepared so well. Our aim is to get a good scoreline at home and also go away and play to the end with all seriousness,' Mensah told footballmadeinghana.com
'We beat Galatasary which is one of the big teams in Europe in the second round, that game is past and gone. This is new game for us, we will go all out and will not be complacent,'
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News