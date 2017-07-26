TOP STORIES
It is not all about learning new things that matters but doing new things with what you have learnt.By: IG. A. CHUKWU
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Dobge need more fights before taking on Magdaleno
Accra, July 26, GNA - With 17 wins in 17 bouts and 11 by way of knockout, 22 year old Isaac Dogbe, is obviously destined for greatness.
Dogbe, who is affectionately called the 'Royal Storm' has gradually warmed himself into the hearts of many Ghanaians, as the young man is destined to bring back the glory days of Ghana boxing.
On Saturday July, 22, Dogbe for the first time defended his WBO super bantamweight title by defeating Javier Nicholas Chacon of Argentina by a technical knockout at the Bukom boxing arena in Accra. After six rounds of pounding, Chacon was left with no other choice but to throw in the towel before the start of the seventh round, complaining of a wrist injury.
As Ghanaians, we are all delighted with Dogbe's illustrious start to a glamorous future, but he needs to work hard and keep improving if he wants to challenge for the world title. The road to stardom is not easy so he needs to be disciplined and determined to get to the top, which the Royal Storm has never fallen short off in that regard.
Watching the bout last Saturday I realized that Isaac needs to improve steadily, if he really wants the World title. Probably one would argue that, Dogbe was a tall order for Chacon even before the bout looking at his rankings on the WBO super bantamweight rankings (44), but I believe that Chacon was not at his best on the night. Infact, he was all defensive throughout the bout and hardly attacked the Ghanaian.
That notwithstanding, Dogbe is already a step closer to becoming a world champion and this is where the real test begins. The fact is Dogbe is yet to fight someone ranked among the first ten.
No disrespect to Chacon and Dogbe's previous opponents but this time around, Dogbe ranked number 4 on the WBO rankings in the super bantamweight category is destined to go into the ring against tougher and better boxers. He is now going to face boxers with better records and rankings in the ring and this call for serious preparation by Dogbe and his entire team.
His greatest challenge would be getting into the ring against current world champion, Jessie Magdaleno. Jessie Magdaleno, 25, an American-Mexican has defended the WBO title since November 2016 with an impeccable record of 25W, 0L, 0D, 18Kos. This may appear a tall order for the young Ghanaian but I believe he is capable of becoming a boxing great and carve his name in Ghana's boxing history.
Dogbe needs more bouts to prepare him well enough to face Magdaleno in future. As a Ghanaian, I am really enthused about Dogbe's exploits and looking forward to seeing him become the world champion he wishes to be.
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News