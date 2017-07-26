modernghana logo

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan happy to join the new Kayserispor project

1 hour ago

Asamoah Gyan 'chose Kayserispor because I was influenced by the plans and projects described to me.'

The 31-year-old completed a two-year move to the Turkish side earlier this month.

The Ghana legend says he was attracted to the ambitious project of the European outfit.

"They told me exactly what they wanted to do when they contacted Kayserispor," he told fanatik.com.tr

"They have very good plans for this team. I was also influenced by the plans and projects described to me.

" I wanted to be part of this team. That's why I prefer Kayserispor. Previously, I have stepped on my team many times with Super League clubs.

"But these were great teams. It's never been officially sitting at the table. But in every transfer period there was a choice of Turkey for me."

The serial goal scorer is expected to be key in the Kayserispor revolution.

By Patrick Akoto
Asamoah Gyan

