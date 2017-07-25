TOP STORIES
Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah relishes pre-season appearances
English-born Ghanaian youngster Eddie Nketiah is delighted with the playing time he's been getting in Arsenal pre-season games so far.
The 18-year-old poacher is part of Arsene Wenger's squad for their pre-season tour in Asia after his remarkable performance for the youth side last term.
According to the 18-year-old, he is relishing his involvement in games for the side on the tour after garnering minutes in the matches against Sydney FC and Sydney Wanderers.
'I thought I did well when I came on [against Western Sydney Wanderers],' he said. 'I contributed to the team and brought something different."
'It's just unfortunate, it's the second time in two games that I have hit the post but it's nice to be in and around it, getting chances and hopefully next time it goes in."
'I have been happy with my performances here in Australia. I have been playing in positions I am not really used to and I think I have adapted well and brought something different to the game each time I have come on, and that's all I can do really."
'It is great experience, I am loving every second of it, taking everything in and trying to show the boss what I can do. Hopefully I can get on more trips like this and be more involved in the first team."
'Performing in front of 83,000 fans is probably [more intimidating than doing an initiation song] but then again I think I like it! I enjoy it, it is something different and hopefully it is the first of many.'
