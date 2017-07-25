TOP STORIES
I quit therapy because my analyst was trying to help me behind my back.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
GNPC Pledges Support For Athletics In Ghana
The Project leader of GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human (GFH) competition, Mr David Amofah has stated that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) through the GFH hopes to support athletics to grow stronger in the country.
Mr Amofah who spoke to the media during the GFH competition, Accra Edition held at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra commended the general organisation and the good performance of the young athletes.
The annual event saw athletes from the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern Regions competing.
Mr Amofah said the main aim of the annual event was to scout 100 metres athletes from the grassroots level.
"It’s been good events at Tamale, Takoradi and Kumasi and we have seen improvements in the athletes. The main aim for GNPC sponsoring this event is to support athletics in Ghana, especially the 100metre event.
“We realized that our strength in athletics is in the 100 metres as our history shows. Ghana had done well in the past but in recent times we have seen a decline. So we want to support athletics from the grassroots and as you can see, we are doing the under 10, under 15 and under 18 competitions.”
He said he is hopeful that very soon Ghana would have very strong athletes to compete at the international level.
The Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta event saw Emmanuel Yeboah of the University of Cape Coast winning the men’s 100m from Shadrach Opoku and highly tipped Desmond Aryee.
The grand finale, which is scheduled for September 16, will see all the champions from the various regions and divisions competing.
The Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu has promised to grace the finals. The GNPC Ghana Fastest was invented by Reks Brobbey, a former national 100 meters champion who represented Ghana at the Olympic Games.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Athletics