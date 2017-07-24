TOP STORIES
Arms race in a country leads to civil war and slavery. Instead unite the people for the sacred mission.By: Safi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Chelsea winger Pedro has multiple fractures from collision
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Pedro suffered multiple facial fractures in a collision with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina in a friendly on Saturday but should return to training in 10 days.
The winger, 29, was taken to hospital following the game in Beijing, which Chelsea won 3-0, and stayed overnight.
He also suffered concussion but posted a message saying "everything is OK" before travelling back to London.
Pedro is expected to wear a protective mask when he returns to training.
The rest of the Chelsea squad are now in Singapore where they will play two games - against Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Inter Milan on 29 July.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News