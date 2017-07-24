modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Chelsea winger Pedro has multiple fractures from collision

Wires
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Pedro suffered multiple facial fractures in a collision with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina in a friendly on Saturday but should return to training in 10 days.

The winger, 29, was taken to hospital following the game in Beijing, which Chelsea won 3-0, and stayed overnight.

He also suffered concussion but posted a message saying "everything is OK" before travelling back to London.

Pedro is expected to wear a protective mask when he returns to training.

The rest of the Chelsea squad are now in Singapore where they will play two games - against Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Inter Milan on 29 July.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Leave Nana Alone – Shatta Wale to NDC

56 minutes ago

I’m Not A Fool To Go To Denkyira-Obuasi To Preach – Prophet Kumchacha ...

56 minutes ago

quot-img-1Arms race in a country leads to civil war and slavery. Instead unite the people for the sacred mission.

By: Safi quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line