Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
GHPL WRAP: Thomas Abbey fuels Hearts of Oak while Olympics show sign of survival
Thomas Abbey was the star of the week 24 fixtures. The winger scored a brace to help Hearts tame their bogey side, Tema Youth.
His first came from a spot kick, his 2nd a magnificent solo effort. The game ended 3-1. Kwame Kizito scored Hearts' other goal. Abbey's 2 goals has increased his goal tally to 12 goals, sending him joint top with Amed Toure in the race for the Top Scorers Boot.
Amed Toure drew blank when his Bechem United lost 2-1 to Elmina Sharks. Felix Addo scored both goals for Sharks. Bechem United's consolation came via Sadiq Abukari's boots.
Another game that had an attacker scoring a brace was Berekum Chelsea's 3-0 win over Bolga Allstars. Evans Obeng did hit the brace and Stephen Sarfo added the other.
Great Olympics lived by the wonder club tag to shock Inter Allies by a lone goal. Benjamin Arthur scored the only goal of the game to give Olympics hope in their relegation battle.
Wa All stars came from 2 goals down to draw at Cape Coast against Ebusua Dwarfs. Paul Asare and David Abagna made the comeback possible after the defending champions had gone down to Stephen Bentil and Isaac Kwain goals.
Veteran attacker, Papa Arko scored the only goal of the game when Liberty Professionals pipped Ashanti Gold by a lone goal.
Aduana Stars drew goalless at Medeama SC. The point earned move the Dormaa club top of the league log with a point lead over WAFA who have two games in hand.
WAFA's game against Kotoko will be played at a later date as Kotoko continue to recover from the unfortunate accident the team suffered weeks ago.
Ghana Premier League Week 24 Results
Ebusua Dwarfs [2 - 2] Wa Allstars
12' [1 - 0] Stephen Bentil
51' [2 - 0] Isaac Kwain
52' [2 - 1] Paul Asare
66' [2 - 2] David Abagna
Hearts Of Oaks [3 - 1] Tema Youth
30' [1 - 0] Thomas Abbey (pen)
56' [2 - 0] Kwame Kizito
87' [2 - 1] Joseph Paintsil
88' [3 - 1] Thomas Abbey
Liberty Professionals [1 - 0] Ashanti Gold
70' Ernest Papa Arko
Inter Allies [0 - 1] Great Olympics
44' Benjamin Arthur
Bolga Allstars [0 - 3] Berekum Chelsea
[1 - 0] Evans Obeng
[2 - 0] Stephen Sarfo
[3 - 0] Evans Obeng
Elmina Sharks [2 - 1] Bechem United
[1 - 0] Felix Addo
[2 - 0] Felix Addo
[2 - 1] Sadiq Abukari
Medeama SC [0 - 0] Aduana Stars
WAFA P-P Asante Kotoko
